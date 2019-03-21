Menu
Veronica De La Cruz Visits Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon 2017
Bay Area NightBeat News Anchor Veronica De La Cruz made a special appearance at the Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon, Filipino Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Vallejo, California.
VIDEO: Women Fight Off Plain-Clothes, Off-Duty Cop After Alleged Fender-Bender
A video showing a physical altercation between a man and two women in a San Jose parking lot has sparked controversy and raised questions about civilian and police behavior.
KBCW Streetstars at The Progressive International Motorcycle Show
VIDEO: Watch the KBCW Streetstars rev things up in San Mateo!
KBCW Podsquad at Halloween Haunt Inside California's Great America
Get ready to face blood-thirsty vampires, hungry zombies & scary clowns with Candase & Stephen of the KBCW Podsquad!
Coming Soon To The CW!
Justice walks like thunder and strikes like lightning. 'Black Lightning' is coming to The CW!
Coming Soon To The CW!
The end is just the beginning. See Lucy Hale on 'Life Sentence'!
All-New Series
They have money, they have power…but they want more!
All-New Series!
A soldier’s duty is tested on 'Valor,' | Mondays after Supergirl!
KBCW Podsquad at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
Sponsored Video Content: Check out what Candace & Stephen of the KBCW Podsquad was up to at the admission free Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Open daily with great music and great shows!
Ex'pression Student Work Makes It Into Prime Time KBCW Promo
Ex'pression College Students' work makes it to primetime!
KBCW Streetstars At Six Flags Holiday In The Park
Spreading warmth & cheer throughout the Discovery Kingdom were our KBCW Streetstars!
KBCW Podsquad At The San Mateo Harvest Festival
With the smell of Fall in the air, The KBCW Podsquad enjoyed the festivities at the San Mateo Harvest Festival including arts & crafts, delicious treats, live performances, and much more!
Roswell, New Mexico
Series Premiere Tuesday January 15th at 9pm
Charmed
Sundays at 9pm – all new January 20th
