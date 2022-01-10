Gianna Franco talks with Kaci Walfall the star of Naomi

Tuesday nights at 9 on KBCW, 44 cable 12

KACI WALFALL

Naomi McDuffie in “Naomi”

Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi in The CW’s highly anticipated new superhero drama “Naomi.” Naomi is a charismatic and wildly popular high school student who excels in academics but isn’t afraid to get nerdy with her love of all things Superman. After a strange phenomenon occurs in her town, Naomi finds herself developing special abilities and her entire world begins to transform as she starts a journey that has her questioning everything she thought she knew about herself.

A 17-year-old actor from Brooklyn, Walfall has been performing since she was five years old. She made her Broadway debut at age nine as Young Nala in “The Lion King,” and at age 11 she originated the role of Lavender in the First National Tour of “Matilda.” Past TV appearances include “Person of Interest,” “Power” and a recurring role on Lifetime’s “Army Wives.” She also appeared on season two of Amazon’s anthology series “Modern Love” as well as a recurring role in the first season of “The Equalizer.”

During her free time, Walfall enjoys taking pictures, reading, traveling, listening to podcasts, writing poems and spending time with her family and friends. Walfall is of Trinidadian and Jamaican descent. She is currently a student of The Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York where she is a musical theater major.

NAOMI

Tuesday (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET) on The CW

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”) and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, “Filthy Rich”), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, “Orange Is the New Black”), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers, “Bad Education”); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (Camila Moreno), who works in a vintage collectible shop. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park,” “Queen Sugar”) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.