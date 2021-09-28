Four thousand and four hundred souls are returned to earth after disappearing without warning or explanation on various dates in the past. Why were these people taken? Where were they taken to? And why are they being returned now? Just a few of the questions swirling around the 4400 storyline. Check out these trailers for 4400 then join us as we search for answers to our big questions. 4400 Monday nights at 9pm starting October 25th.

4400 Mondays (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) – Premieres October 25 Over the last century at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones, “Arrow”) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach, “Candyman”) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola, “Grand Army”), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma, “Jersey Boys”) and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson, Broadway’s “Straight White Men”); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore, “Empire”); a black sheep reverendscion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King, “Call Your Mother”); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr, “Liv and Maddie”) whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand. 4400 stars Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel, Ireon Roach as Keisha, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnson, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna, Cory Jeacoma as Logan, AMARR as Hayden and Autumn Best as Mildred. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. CREDITS FOR “4400” ON THE CW Day and time: Mondays, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT Network debut: October 25, 2021 Short Synopsis: After four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. Cast: Brittany Adebumola as Shanice Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel Ireon Roach as Keisha TL Thompson as Andre Jaye Ladymore as Claudette Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnson Khailah Johnson as Ladonna Cory Jeacoma as Logan AMARR as Hayden Autumn Best as Mildred Executive Producers: Ariana Jackson, Sunil Nayar, Anna Fricke and Laura Terry Produced by: Format: 4400 is from CBS Television Studios in association with Pursued by a Bear. Drama 60 min (Filmed in HD) Origination: Chicago, IL