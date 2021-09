Your favorite little network just keeps rolling out the hits. The CW is giving us some great new shows while cueing up new episodes of some of our favorites. September and October will be packed with new episodes of STARGIRL, SUPERGIRL, DC’S LEGENDS, NANCY DREW, PENN AND TELLER, BATWOMAN and LEGACIES. Plus the network is rolling out a new night of Prime programming on Saturday! Headlined by the hilarious crew at WHOSELINE IS IT ANYWAY.

Nestled in this flood of new programming you’ll find the coolest, wildest game show idea to ever be reborn on TV. The CW is rebooting a Nickelodeon 90’s gameshow and supersizing the prizes, challenges, thrills and adventure. Check out the new LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE Sunday nights starting October 10th..

Here are he details from the net

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US will premiere Friday, October 1 from 8-9p.

NANCY DREW will premiere Friday, October 8 from 9-10p.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? will premiere Saturday, October 9 from 8:00-8:30p. Followed by an original episode from 8:30-9p,

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will premiere Saturday, October 9 from 9:00-9:30p. Followed by an original episode from 9:30-10p.

The new series LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will premiere Sunday, October 10 from 8-9p.

KILLER CAMP will premiere Sunday, October 10 from 9-10p.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will premiere Wednesday, October 13 from 8-9p

BATWOMAN will premiere Wednesday, October 13 from 9-10p.

LEGACIES will premiere Thursday, October 14 from 9-10p.

ALL AMERICAN will premiere Monday, October 25 from 8-9p.

The new series 4400 will premiere Monday, October 25 from 9-10p.

WALKER will premiere Thursday, October 28 from 8-9p.

THE FLASH will premiere Tuesday, November 16 from 8-9p

RIVERDALE will premiere Tuesday, November 16 from 9-10p.

Previously Announced:

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One) will air Saturday, October 2 from 8-10p.

iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two) will air Sunday, October 3 from 8-10p.

