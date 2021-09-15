RETURN TO THE HIDDEN TEMPLE ON KBCW

This supersized adult version of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE is taken out of the studio and into the jungle and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes the line . Every episode is a heroe’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only the ones strong enough and smart enough to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, retrieve a lost treasure and return it to the rightful owner. Based on the original game show produced by stone and company Entertainment and Nickelodeon.