Get to know Young Sheldon weeknights starting September 27th
Just like superheroes, every super genius has an origin story. Young Sheldon is the story of The Big Bang Theory‘s Dr. Sheldon Cooper. Every Weeknight on KBCW, travel back to 1980’s Galveston Texas and witness the humble and hilarious beginnings of our favorite socially awkward super genius.
Young Sheldon airs weeknights at 10pm on KBCW, 44 cable 12.
YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon in the half-hour, single-camera comedy created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro that introduces “The Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper, a 9-year-old genius living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. YOUNG SHELDON airs Weeknights at 10pm on KBCW starting Sept 27th. Photo: Smallz + Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. © 2017 WBEI. All rights reserved.