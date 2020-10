“SUPERNATURAL”

THURSDAYS (8:00-9:00PM ET) on The CW

The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) and the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean. In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.

SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision, with executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Brad Buckner and Bob Berens.

CREDITS FOR “SUPERNATURAL” ON THE CW

Day and time: Thursday, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET

Network debut: September 13, 2005

Format: This haunting series follows the Winchester brothers as they cross the lonely and mysterious back roads of the country in their ‘67 Chevy Impala, hunting down every evil supernatural force they encounter along the way.

Cast: Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester

Misha Collins as Castiel

Alexander Calvert as Jack