



https://cwsanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31325972/2020/04/RESCAN-TOWER-WED-FINAL.mp4 Hey antenna viewers – we have great news!

The KBCW 44 signal is getting a powerful upgrade. All of your favorite KBCW shows will now be clearer, stronger and more powerful.

Even during our Bay Area shelter in place, the engineers at KBCW have been hard at work to make your free TV signal as strong as it can be.

You only need to do one thing to take advantage of this powerful upgrade: plan to rescan your television on or after Wednesday April 29th at 1pm.

The process of rescanning is relatively easy but every television is a bit different. Our advice – enter the make or manufacturer into Google and ask: How to rescan a “TV MODEL”.

Also the FCC has set up a website with a ton of information here