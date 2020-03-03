Oakland Panthers to Partner with KBCW as Official Television and KNBR 1050 as Official Radio Homes

All home games will be televised live on the CW, as well as live radio coverage for all Oakland Panthers games, home and away.

Oakland, CA — The Oakland Panthers are proud to announce they are partnering with KBCW and KNBR 1050 as the team’s Official Television and Radio partners for their 2020 Inaugural Season. All home games will be televised live on KBCW, as well as live radio coverage for all Oakland Panthers games, home and away.

A collaborative effort of co-owners Marshawn Lynch and Roy Choi, the Oakland Panthers are committed to providing professional indoor football (IFL) and high-quality entertainment for fans at a family-friendly price. The Oakland Panthers debut at the Oakland Arena on March 14 is a welcome addition to the East Bay sports scene after the recent departure of the Oakland Raiders and Golden State Warriors.

Co-owner Roy Choi said, “Oakland has always been a hub for passionate sports fans, and lots of Oaklanders grew up cheering for their hometown teams. As we launched the Oakland Panthers, it was important that games be accessible family entertainment where parents can create lasting memories with their kids at a reasonable price for a family outing.”

“We are extremely excited about partnering with KBCW and KNBR as the team’s Official Television and Radio Partners for our Inaugural season,” said Scott McKibben, Team President for the Oakland Panthers. “Both KNBR and KBCW’s history of high-quality programming, as well as their renown in the Bay Area, will be a tremendous asset for Panthers football.”

Doug Harvill, Vice President and Market Manager of the Cumulus Radio Station Group, San Francisco commented; “KNBR 1050 is excited to partner with the fast-paced football action of the Oakland Panthers and the Indoor Football League. The games will provide fantastic entertainment both on the field and on the radio.”

The Oakland Panthers TV broadcast team will feature Dave Lewis (TV Play by Play) BIO and Arena Football League Hall of Famer Darren Arbet (TV Color), while radio coverage will be provided by Scott Reiss (BIO).

The home schedule will be as follows:

March 14 vs Iowa Barnstormers

March 21 vs Duke City (Albuquerque) Gladiators

March 28 vs Arizona Rattlers

May 2 vs Bismarck Bucks

May 16 vs San Diego Strike Force

May 31 vs. Frisco Fighters

June 20 vs Green Bay Blizzard

Playoffs TBD

*All Saturday games will start at 6:05, Sunday May 31, will start at 5:05.

The Oakland Panthers will also play seven games on the road between March and June 2020.

