Why Katy Keene is More Tempting than a Milkshake from Pop’s

By Jacqueline Lopez

Your Thursday nights are about to get a lot more sparkly! The prolific creators who have brought you Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are rolling out another TV Series that we just cannot wait to start watching. The new Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene is set to premiere on The CW on February 6, 2020. The new dramedy takes place 5 years after the events of Riverdale and follows eager fashion designer Katy, played by Lucy Hale, as she pursues her aspirations of getting her designs to the high fashion runway in New York City.

Joining Katy on her dream pursuit is Josie McCoy, played by Ashleigh Murray, who you’ll surely recognize as the crooning pussycat who’s already made her mark in the Archiverse. Josie is reintroduced to fans as an impassioned singer striving to earn her place on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist. Also along for the ride is Katy’s roommate Jorge/Ginger Lopez, played by Jonny Beauchamp, who is a talented performer hoping to see his name in Broadway lights. Who can resist the allure of this starry-eyed group of artists navigating their way through the ups and downs of Gotham?

No one can deny the excitement of being in your 20 somethings living in the city of dreams, and knowing that opportunity awaits you. Get ready to be uplifted, energized, and inspired by the creative spirit of this show-all from the comfort of your couch.

PS: It’s the O.G. “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions” brought to life, and we’re expecting some killer fashion looks to add to our Pinterest boards for everyday inspo!