So much anticipation so much geeky fascination and one burning question: Who will survive the Crisis on Infinite Earths?

There is a ton of speculation online about the multiple world scenarios and which super hero may perish. So far the network has been pretty quiet about the outcomes but one thing we know, it will be a thrilling battle over several nights – and we can’t wait!

The Crisis on Infinite Earths is coming to KBCW

December 8, SUPERGIRL 8/7c

December 9, BATWOMAN 8/7c

December 10, THE FLASH 8/7c

January 14, ARROW 8/7c

January 14, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW 9/8c

Here is what we know so far from the CW program listings:

Supergirl: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One

“The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Batwoman (guest star Ruby Rose), White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz), The Atom (guest star Brandon Routh) and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn (David Harewood) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) recruit Lena (Katie McGrath) to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.”

Batwoman: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two

“The group uses Ray’s (guest star Brandon Routh) invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Iris (guest star Candice Patton), Clark (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate (Ruby Rose) and Kara (guest star Melissa Benoist) head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) challenges Sara (guest star Caity Lotz), Rory (guest star Dominic Purcell) discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns.”

The Flash: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three

“Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in Elseworlds. With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco (Carlos Valdes), and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground.”