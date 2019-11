Tune in to KBCW after 11pm weeknights and you may find yourself inspired.

Bosco is the TV host of “44FREE” the latenight block on KBCW featuring Friends, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

Though Bosco is famous for his open phone line where he responds to the Bay Area’s late night callers, Bosco also will occasionally share his insights on life in something he calls “44 Free Affirmations”