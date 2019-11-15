Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KBCW) — Make this a very special Holiday season with a marathon of your favorite Thanksgiving episode from ‘Friends’ on Nov. 23rd from 5 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- 5:00PM “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” — Monica plans a lovely Thanksgiving feast in her apartment but her plans go awry. Joey appears on medical posters. Rachel plans to go skiing with her family.
- 5:30PM “The One With The List” — Rachel makes a painful discovery concerning Ross. Monica’s new boss gives her an impossible task in time for Thanksgiving.
- 6:00PM “The One With The Football” — It’s Thanksgiving and the friends start a game of football that reveals some major rivalries and prods a rematch that has serious implications for the roast turkey!
- 6:30PM “The One With Chandler in a Box” — Still angry over the Kathy kiss, Joey punishes Chandler by shutting him in a box on Thanksgiving. Monica gets a surprise when she visits the eye doctor.
- 7:00PM “The One With All The Thanksgivings” — The gang reminisces about their worst Thanksgivings. Phoebe’s takes her back to 1862. Elaborate tales are spun to try and uncover Monica’s worst memory.
- 7:30PM “The One Where Ross Got High” — Monica hosts Thanksgiving and Chandler uses the occasion to try and win her parents over. Rachel tests her confused culinary skills on dessert.
- 8:00PM “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” — A beaming Rachel is happily surprised when her assistant Tag shows up at the gang’s Thanksgiving dinner. Phoebe sneaks a puppy into the apartment, forcing Chandler to confess why he hates dogs.
- 8:30PM “The One With The Rumor” — Monica bumps into an old high school friend and invites him to Thanksgiving dinner with the gang – unaware that he isn’t exactly fond of Rachel.
- 9:00PM “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister” — On the night before Thanksgiving, Rachel’s self-centered younger sister Amy ruins everyone’s holiday dinner with her uncensored observations.
- 9:30PM “The One With The Late Thanksgiving” — Monica prepares a Thanksgiving feast and is furious when no one shows up! When Joey gets stuck in the door, Monica and Chandler have the ideal remedy. Phoebe convinces Rachel to enroll Emma in a baby beauty contest.