Premieres Tuesday, July 16th @ 8 p.m. on KBCW 44cable12

Set in the year 2199, PANDORA is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction. PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman (“Castle”), Steve Kriozere (“NCIS”), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Phillip.