



stars Kristin Kreuk (“Smallville,” “Beauty And The Beast”) as a big citylawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls. BURDEN OF TRUTH also stars Peter Mooney (“Rookie Blue”), Alex Carter (“NCIS”), Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”), Nicola Correia-Damude (“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”), Meegwun Fairbrother (“Hemlock Grove”) and newcomer Star Slade.

BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by ICF Films, eOne, and Eagle Vision. The series is created by Brad Simpson (“Rookie Blue,” “King”) and is executive produced by Kristin Kreuk, Ilana Frank (“The Eleventh Hour,” “Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), Linda Pope (“Saving Hope,” “Rookie Blue”), and Jocelyn Hamilton (“Mary Kills People,” “Cardinal”). BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film and Music, and with the assistance of the Government of Manitoba – Manitoba Film & Video Production Tax Credit, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. eOne controls worldwide rights to the series.

