By Hoodline

A new taqueria and bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 301 King St., Suite B, in Mission Bay, the newcomer is called Death by Taco.

This new spot serves tacos, enchiladas and other Mexican favorites, all made with organic ingredients and branded with quirky monikers. Yelpers’ favorite tacos include the No Skimp on the Scrimp (shrimp), Catch Me Asada (carne asada) and the Call of the Wild (elk).

In addition to tacos, the menu includes starters like tortilla chips with guacamole or smoky chipotle queso, and a shrimp and avocado ceviche. The bar offers 13 beers on tap and more than 75 tequilas and mezcales, available by the glass or in cocktails like a margarita. Teetotalers can enjoy a horchata, Mexican Coke or seasonal agua fresca.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 81 reviews on Yelp so far, Death by Taco is still finding its footing.

Albero B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, wrote, “These tacos were awesome! Not your run-of-the-mill tiny tacos either. Very generous in size. The vibe is fantastic, and they have some very rare and cool beers on tap.”

Yelper Abdulla A. added, “Tasty tacos, great vibe and friendly service. The tacos were pretty big. They use organic meat in all of their tacos! Would definitely go again.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Death by Taco is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.