By Hoodline

Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Uncle Willie’s BBQ & Fish

Topping the list is Uncle Willie’s BBQ & Fish. Located at 614 14th St. (between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Castro Street), the soul food spot, which offers barbecue and seafood, is the highest-rated barbecue spot in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp

2. Gum Wah Restaurant

Next up is Chinatown’s Gum Wah Restaurant, situated at 345 Eighth St. (between Harrison and Webster streets). With four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese spot, which offers barbecue and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ohgane Korean Restaurant

Piedmont Avenue’s Ohgane Korean Restaurant, located at 3915 Broadway (between 38th and 40th streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 1,916 reviews.

4. Hancook

Hancook, a Korean spot that offers barbecue, hot pot and more in Temescal, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 419 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4315 Telegraph Ave. (between 44th and 43rd streets) to see for yourself.

5. Gogi Time

Check out Gogi Time, which has earned four stars out of 1,526 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 2600 Telegraph Ave. (between 26th and 27th streets).