WHOSE LINE IS BACK – Starting Monday 6/17

The CW’s WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who along with a special guest each episode, must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience and host Aisha Tyler, our four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha doles out points to our four performers and declares a winner at the end of every episode.