By Hoodline

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Cantonese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cantonese spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Gum Wah Restaurant

Topping the list is Gum Wah Restaurant. Located at 345 Eighth St. (between Harrison and Webster streets) in Chinatown, the Cantonese spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Cantonese restaurant in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gum Kuo Restaurant

Next up is Chinatown’s Gum Kuo Restaurant, situated at 388 Ninth St., Suite 182 (between Webster and Franklin streets). With four stars out of 891 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flower Lounge

Glenview’s Flower Lounge, located at 2033 MacArthur Blvd. (between Dimond Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cantonese spot four stars out of 192 reviews.

4. Ming’s Tasty Restaurant

Ming’s Tasty Restaurant, a dim sum and Cantonese spot in Chinatown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 940 Webster St. (between 10th and Ninth streets) to see for yourself.