Jerry Springer stopped by Philadelphia recently to visit The CW Philly. His long running show joined the network this year and he is really excited about!

What has been your favorite memory from hosting the Jerry Springer show?

Well actually my favorite memories are the personal relationships I got to make working on the show and the excitement in the audience every time I walked out on stage. Audience members always were so happy to be there. The truth is there is no other show business experience like it. When I think about the show I think about how everyday people were genuinely excited to be there, either as guests on the show, audience members, or our amazing staff.

Was there ever a time where you were really concerned for your well-being?

No not really. Our security team is the best and anytime there was an altercation I was in the audience, I’m pretty much a wimp!

Do you have a favorite “type” of episode? Relationship drama, food fights, really crazy etc.

I think the magic of the show is the personality of the guests, so I would say when there is relationship drama, that’s when I can really get into it!

What do you have planned for the immediate future while the show isn’t currently in production?

I’m busy promoting our show on the CW! Also hosting the live tour of The Price is Right! and doing a lot of political work for upcoming midterm elections. I am also hosting my weekly podcast, which you can find by visiting www.jerryspringer.com – and some other projects in the works too!

What does it mean to you to have your show join the CW family?

I’m really excited to be a part of the CW family because it’s given our show new life, and with close to 5,000 shows in the books, we could be on long after I’m gone…there’s a scary thought!