EVERY WEEKNIGHT at 7:00 and 7:30

On KBCW 44 Cable 12

Starting Sept 11th.

Pack your Rubix Cube and your shoulder pads,

The Goldbergs take you back to the 80’s every weeknight on KBCW!

It’s 1980 “something” and a geeky kid named Adam F. Goldberg chronicles the lives of his loving yet chaotic family. His overprotective mom, gruff but caring dad and a lovable a grandpa all become part of the story. As Adam his rebellious older sister and his high-strung older brother come of age in a time when the VCR ruled the world and there was a power ballad for every occasion.

Adam spends his wonder years documenting the hilarious and awkward antics of his colorful family. Spandex-wearing Mom, Beverly, is at her best when she is meddling, matchmaking and bedazzling her way through life, while dad, Murray, parents from the comfort of his recliner in his underpants. Oldest sister Erica dreams of being a pop star if she can only overcome her secret love of all things uncool. Then there is middle child, Barry, who’s just as in touch with his emotions as he is with his sick rap skills, which is how he landed Erica’s best friend and the hottest girl in school as his girlfriend. Rounding out the brood is beloved grandfather, Al “Pops” Solomon, the wild man of the clan, a shameless Don Juan who enjoys family time with his grandkids almost as much as his weekly massages. This season finds the siblings fighting off huggies, snuggies and nubbies as they navigate what it means to grow up in the 1980’s as a Goldberg.

Get to know every member of the Goldberg family, join us every weeknight on KBCW – The Goldbergs are on KBCW 5 nights a week at 7/7:30 starting Sept 11th.

Cast: Adam (Sean Giambrone), Brother-Barry (Troy Gentile), Sister-Erica (Hayley Orrantia), Mom-Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Dad-Murray (Jeff Garlin) and Grandpa-Pops (George Segal).