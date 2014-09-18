WATCH NIGHTBEAT.tv: Weeknights at 10:00pm on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

Penn & Teller see the trick only once, and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.

Hosted by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Buffy The Vampire Slayer), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and produced by 117 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media), with executive producers Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder.

 

Aspiring magicians compete for a chance to perform in Las Vegas, and the competitors include Shawn Farquhar, Manuel Martinez, Martin Daniels, and Chris Dugdale…

09/18/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘The Magic of Polyester’

Magicians compete for the chance to perform in Las Vegas with Penn and Teller, and the competitors include Brynolf & Ljung, and Keelan Leyser & Charlotte Marie…

09/11/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Penn Gets Nailed’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform in Las Vegas, and the competitors include Cubic Act, Nick Einhorn, Michael Vincent, and Morgan & West

09/04/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Teller is a Blockhead’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with celebrated magic act Penn and Teller.

08/28/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - 'Water Tanks for the Memories'

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Water Tanks for the Memories’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with celebrated magic act Penn and Teller…

08/27/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘Solid Goldfish’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with celebrated magic act Penn and Teller.

08/14/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘A Bellyful of Needles’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with celebrated magic act Penn and Teller.

08/12/2014

Penn & Teller: Fool Us – ‘How to Saw a Woman in Half’

Aspiring magicians compete for the chance to perform at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas with celebrated magic act Penn and Teller…

08/04/2014

