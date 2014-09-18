PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller. On each episode of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

Penn & Teller see the trick only once, and have to immediately try to work it out. The live studio audience knows there are no camera tricks, secret edits or helpful camera cuts. This is all real magic.

Hosted by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Buffy The Vampire Slayer), PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is created and produced by 117 PRODUCTIONS and September Films (part of DCD Media), with executive producers Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, and Andrew Golder.