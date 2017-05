Supergirl: Season 2 Finale

Supergirl -- "Nevertheless, She Persisted"

Pictured (L-R): Tyler Hoechlin as Clark/Superman, Calista Flockhart as Cat Grant and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) challenges Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to battle to save National City. Meanwhile, Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) returns and Cat Grant (guest star Calista Flockhart) offers Supergirl some sage advice. Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Caitlin Parrish (#222). Original airdate 5/22/2017