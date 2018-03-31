Grab your peeps and join us for our Easter edition of “Friends Fest!”

Join KBCW’s Bosco as he brings you the most memorable Friends episodes featuring special guest stars! You don’t want to miss these classics with Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Robin Williams, Ben Stiller and more! We’ll also bring you Friends trivia with the KBCW staff, explore hidden Friends Easter eggs, and Bosco will even take a few calls from viewers! Don’t eat all that chocolate alone – spend Easter with Friends! “Friends Fest” airs Easter Sunday from 6pm to 10pm on KBCW 44cable12.

Check out the list of Friends episodes we’ll be watching with you:

6:00p S8 E179 “The One With The Rumor”

6:30p S3 E72 “The One With The Ultimate Fighting Champion”

7:00p S1 E16 “The One With Two Parts (Part 1)”

7:30p S1 E17 “The One With Two Parts (Part 2)”

8:00p S3 E70 “The One With The Screamer”

8:30p S6 E134 “The One With Rachel’s Sister”

9:00p S8 E187 “The One With The Tea Leaves”

9:30p S7 E166 “The One With Rachel’s Big Kiss”