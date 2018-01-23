(KBCW) — Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret.

As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe-haven for young people in a neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero in his community.

Nine years ago, Pierce was a hero of a different sort. Gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, he used those powers to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante “Black Lightning”.

However, after too many nights with his life on the line, and seeing the effects of the damage and loss that his alter ego was inflicting on his family, he left the superhero days behind and settled into being a principal and a dad.

But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the local gang The One Hundred, he must return as “Black Lightning” — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

Based on the DC character “Black Lightning”, created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.