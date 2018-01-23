Steve Harvey’s casting team is back in the Bay Area this March to find more contestants for Family Feud.

To apply for the Bay Area tryouts visit:

familyfeud.com/audition

or call (323) 762-8467

Bay Area Audition Dates

Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11

Auditions are by appointment only

Watch Family Feud weeknights on KPIX 5 and KBCW 44 Cable 12:

KBCW 44 Cable 12: 6pm & 6:30 pm

KPIX 5: 2 pm & 7 pm

RECOMMENDATIONS

On your video — The main goal here is for your family to stand out! Start off by introducing your family and have each family member introduce themselves. Also tell us where you are from. Tell us something interesting or unique about yourself. Talk about your occupation, your hobbies, or anything that you think is relevant! And remember to speak up!

The producers are looking for families who have energy, enthusiasm and an ability to play the game!

Smile, clap, high-five, cheer for each other, say “Good Answer!” and have FUN! Some families wear coordinating outfits or matching t-shirts. Show off any special talents you may have and tell us a story about your family!

ELIGIBILITY

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.