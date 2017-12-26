Happy New Year!!!

Grab your favorite hangover food and spend New Year’s Day with us, as we relive all your favorite episodes of Friends on KBCW!

Join KBCW’s Bosco as he takes you back to the 90s to watch Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Ross celebrate their most memorable New Year’s shenanigans. Bosco will present Friends trivia, New Year’s fun facts, and he’ll even take a few calls from viewers! Don’t nurse that hangover alone, join us and feel better with Friends!

Happy New Year with Friends: New Year’s Day from Noon to 6pm on KBCW 44cable12.

Check out our list of Friends episodes we’ll be watching with you:

NOON S1 E10 “The One With The Monkey”

12:30 S5 E108 “The One With All The Resolutions”

1:00 S6 E131 “The One With The Routine”

1:30 S5 E118 “The One With The Ball”

2:00 S3 E49 “The One With The Princess Leia Fantasy”

2:30 S4 E96 “The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 1”

3:00 S4 E97 “The One With Ross’s Wedding Part 2”

3:30 S6 E138 “The One With Unagi”

4:00 S7 E159 “The One Where Rosita Dies”

4:30 S3 E54 “The One With The Flashback”

5:00 S4 E85 “The One With The Embryos”

5:30 S4 E74 “The One With The Jellyfish”