It’s FRIENDSMAS!!!

Grab your hot cocoa and spend Christmas Day with us, as we relive all your favorite episodes of Friends on KBCW!

Join KBCW’s Bosco as he takes you back to the 90s to watch Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Ross celebrate their most memorable Christmases. Bosco will present Friends trivia, Christmas fun facts, and he’ll even take a few calls from viewers! So much better than just spending Christmas with your family – spend it with Friends!

KBCW’s Friendsmas: Christmas Day

from Noon to 6pm on KBCW 44 Cable 12.

Check out our list of Friends episodes we’ll be watching with you:

NOON – S4 – E83 – “The One With The Girl From Poughkeepsie”

12:30 – S5 – E107 – “The One With The Inappropriate Sister”

1:00 – S2 – E33 – “The One With Pheobe’s Dad”

1:30 – S7 – E156 “The One With the Holiday Armadillo”

2:00 – S3 – E58 – “The One Where Rachel Quits”

2:30 – S3 – E50 – “The One Where No One’s Ready”

3:00 – S1 – E7 – “The One With The Blackout”

3:30 – S2 – E38 – “The One With The Prom Video”

4:00 – S2 – E31 – “The One Where Ross Finds Out”

4:30 – S8 – E181 – “The One With Ross’ Step Forward”

5:00 – S5 – E113 – “The One With The Cop”

5:30 – S9 – E204 – “The One With Christmas In Tulsa”



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.