‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Recalls Her Father’s Last Words

Filed Under: David Cassidy, Death, Katie Cassidy, Last Words, Mourn
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Katie Cassidy and David Cassidy arrive at the 9th annual Family Television Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)
Katie Cassidy & father David Cassidy (credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

(KBCWtv) – When word got out that former teen idol, David Cassidy was rushed to the hospital, his daughter Katie was making an appearance at the annual Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta.

Arrow -- "Missing" -- Image AR522a_0233b.jpg -- Pictured: Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Canary -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Canary on ‘Arrow’ (credit: Katie Yu/The CW)

When the Arrow star was told her father’s health was declining, Katie took her final photos with fans and immediately left the event to be by her estranged father’s side. Days later, on November 21st, David Cassidy died at the age of 67. His last words will impact Katie for the rest of her life.

Katie took to Twitter to share her father’s last words and her gratitude for every who supported him and the family. “Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were “So much wasted time”. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute,”

In February, when the Partridge Family star was interviewed by People Magazine, David said he was proud of Katie. But admitted that they didn’t have a relationship. “She’s very talented.” Cassidy said about Katie. “It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30.”

On Saturday the 25th, Katie turned 31.

©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

More from Arrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

The Goldbergs
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live