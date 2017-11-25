Heroes & Villains Fan Fest Returns To San Jose

SAN JOSE (KBCWtv) – Unleash your inner superhero (or super villain) at the third annual fan fest that wants to “revolutionized the “comic-con” landscape.”

The two-day Heroes & Villains Fan Fest is set to once again launch at the San Jose Convention Center on December 2nd and 3rd.

Ever wanted to learn what it takes to be a crime-fighter or master villain? Find your superpowers as you maneuver through obstacles and take on games of skill.

The event is fan focused with plenty of opportunities to get up close and personally meet your favorite celebrities and experience exclusive panels.



Confirmed CW Stars attending include

(with more to be announced):

Stephen Amell (Green Arrow/Oliver Queen | Arrow )

(Green Arrow/Oliver Queen | ) Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak | Arrow )

(Felicity Smoak | ) John Barrowman (Malcom Merlyn | Arrow )

(Malcom Merlyn | ) Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer | DC’s Legends of Tomorrow )

(Ray Palmer | ) Manu Bennett (Slade Wilson | Arrow )

(Slade Wilson | ) Robbie Amell (Firestorm | The Flash )

(Firestorm | ) David Ramsey (John Diggle | Arrow )

(John Diggle | ) Katie Cassidy (Black Canary | Arrow )

(Black Canary | ) Willa Holland (Thea Queen | Arrow )

(Thea Queen | ) Juliana Harkavy (Dinah Drake/Black Canary | Arrow )

(Dinah Drake/Black Canary | ) Katrina Law (Nyssa al Ghul | Arrow )

(Nyssa al Ghul | ) Rick Gonzalez (Rene Ramirez | Arrow )

(Rene Ramirez | ) Echo Kellum (Curtis Holt | Arrow )

(Curtis Holt | ) Caity Lotz (The Canary | Arrow & DC’s Legends of Tomorrow )

(The Canary | ) Plus stars from: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead and This Is Us



The full event schedule can be found at events.cwsanfrancisco.cbslocal.com or heroesfanfest.com



