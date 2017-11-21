The CW Reveals New ‘Crisis On Earth-X’ Trailers

(KBCWtv) – Looks like the Justice League wasn’t the only superhero team-up DC Comics has up their sleeve. On Tuesday, The CW released two trailers to their two night crossover event, ‘Crisis On Earth-X’.

The previews spans scenes from all four of The CW and DC shows Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.

Watch the second preview, here…



The crossover event begins on Monday, November 27th during Supergirl and Arrow, starting at 8:00pm. It will conclude on The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, November 28th beginning at 8:00pm.

The CW provided a brief synopsis about the crossover event:

“Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), The Ray (Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes – Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and White Canary (Caity Lotz) – lead their teams into battle to save the world.”

Catch ‘Crisis On Earth-X’ locally on KBCW 44 Cable 12.



