‘Titanic’ Resurfaces In Theaters For It’s 20th Movie Anniversary

(KBCWtv) – It’s been 20 years since Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was king and queen of the world when their movie Titanic struck success in the box office. To celebrate, James Cameron epic film will be re-released in theaters for just one week.

The disaster/romantic blockbuster has grossed over $2 billion dollars at the box office and garnered 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

AMC Theaters, Paramount Pictures and San Francisco-based Dolby Laboratories announced on Wednesday a remastered version of the film will be seen at select AMC Theatersd across the country starting December 1st. Cameron says it’s the best looking version ever seen.

In the Bay Area, Titanic can be seen at the AMC Eastridge 15 in San Jose, AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco and AMC NewPark 12 in Newark.

For tickets and a full nationwide list, visit AMC’s website at www.amctheatres.com/titanic.



