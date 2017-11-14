Foo Fighters Add Bay Area Tour Date In 2018

SAN JOSE (KBCWtv) – The Foo Fighters has announced they have added more dates to their Concrete and Gold Tour in 2018.

The tour will take the Foo’s to Canada, Seattle, Portland and a stop at the SAP Center in San Jose.





MORE TOUR DATES ADDED!!

FF & @CapitalOne PRE-SALES WED 11/15 10A

TICKETS ON SALE 11/18 *SEATTLE ON SALE 11/20 https://t.co/zejEsH138W pic.twitter.com/CnygInSaHI — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 14, 2017

Check out the band’s added tour schedule below:

9/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

9/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

9/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

9/08 – Vancouver, AB @ Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena

9/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center



Pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, November 17th at 10:00am until 10:00pm with the code word THELINE18 at Livenation.com. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Saturday, November 18th at 10:00am.

