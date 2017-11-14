Foo Fighters Add Bay Area Tour Date In 2018

SAN JOSE (KBCWtv) – The Foo Fighters has announced they have added more dates to their Concrete and Gold Tour in 2018.
The tour will take the Foo’s to Canada, Seattle, Portland and a stop at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Check out the band’s added tour schedule below:
9/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field
9/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
9/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
9/08 – Vancouver, AB @ Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena
9/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
9/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, November 17th at 10:00am until 10:00pm with the code word THELINE18 at Livenation.com. Tickets for the general public go on-sale Saturday, November 18th at 10:00am.
