Reese Witherspoon And ‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston Returns To Television

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston (credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

CUPERTINO (KBCWtv) – Friends star Jennifer Aniston has made the leap back into the TV world with producing partner Reese Witherspoon.

Apple streaming services announced on Wednesday the two actresses will co-star and produce a new untitled scripted series that goes behind-the scenes of a television morning show. The drama will take cues from the 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter. The book delves into the ratings rivalry between NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Stetler will serve as the show’s consultant and House of Cards writer Jay Carson will executive produce as well as pen the series. Aniston and Witherspoon will also executive produce the series.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Friends’ (credit: NBC/Warner Bros.)

The new show will reunite the two actresses. Witherspoon played ‘Jill Green,’ sister to Aniston’s ‘Rachel Green’ on two episodes of Friends.

The Oscar winner comes off of HBO’s Emmy-award winning series Big Little Lies where Witherspoon also produced and starred with Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

Both actresses were nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, which Kidman took home.

Early in the year, Aniston starred in the war drama The Yellow Birds with Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Witherspoon and Aniston’s untitled drama and Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot are the first two series Apple has ordered for video content. The Cupertino-based company has not revealed a release date, title, or how the shows will be distributed on iTunes or other platform.

