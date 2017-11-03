Model Chrissy Teigen Leaves $1,000 Tip For an Ohio Waitress

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (KBCWtv) – “Cravings” author and model, Chrissy Teigen is one generous tipper.

While visiting a Centerville Outback Steakhouse last week, Teigen, her daughter and several others in her group stopped by for a bite to eat. They were served by 21-year-old waitress Mikayla Scott who says later, Teigen left a $1,000 tip. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord.” Scott exclaimed.

The popular co-host of MTV’s Lip Sync Battle was in town with her husband, singer/songwriter John Legend, who is from Springfield, Ohio, to watch a football game between Springfield High and Kettering Fairmont schools.

Scott said the tip was the largest she has ever received and that she shared some of the money with her co-workers.

The rest, she said went to fix her family’s car.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.