Model Chrissy Teigen Leaves $1,000 Tip For an Ohio Waitress

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Model Chrissy Teigen (L) and singer-songwriter John Legend attend GQ and Chance The Rapper Celebrate the Grammys in Partnership with YouTube at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend (credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (KBCWtv) – “Cravings” author and model, Chrissy Teigen is one generous tipper.

While visiting a Centerville Outback Steakhouse last week, Teigen, her daughter and several others in her group stopped by for a bite to eat. They were served by 21-year-old waitress Mikayla Scott who says later, Teigen left a $1,000 tip. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, praise the Lord.” Scott exclaimed.

The popular co-host of MTV’s Lip Sync Battle was in town with her husband, singer/songwriter John Legend, who is from Springfield, Ohio, to watch a football game between Springfield High and Kettering Fairmont schools.

Scott said the tip was the largest she has ever received and that she shared some of the money with her co-workers.

The rest, she said went to fix her family’s car.

