U2 Announce 2018 Show At SAP Center In San Jose

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – U2 is ready to do it again.

After a triumphant tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree album, U2 is set to hit the road again in 2018.

The tour will be in support of the band’s new album, Songs of Experience, which is now set for release on Dec. 1. The shows kick off on May 2 in Tulsa, OK, with a Bay Area date of May 7th at the SAP Center in San Jose. U2’s tour continues through June 29th, when the band hits Newark, NJ.

Along with the new album and tour news, the group has shared a new song, “Get Out of Your Own Way,” which features a spoken word outro by rapper Kendrick Lamar. The band has also revealed the album’s complete tracklist, below.

1. Love Is All We Have Left2. Lights of Home3. You’re The Best Thing About Me4. Get Out of Your Own Way5. American Soul6. Summer of Love7. Red Flag Day8. The Showman (Little More Better)9. The Little Things That Give You Away10. Landlady11. The Blackout12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way13. 13 (There is a Light)May 2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterMay 4 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade CenterMay 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaMay 15 – Los Angeles, CA The ForumMay 22 – Chicago, IL – United CenterMay 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaMay 28 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy ArenaJune 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell CentreJune 9 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial ColiseumJune 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterJune 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaJune 21 – Boston, MA – TD GardenJune 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenJune 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tickets for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour go on general sale at LiveNation.com on November 20th at 10:00am with presales opening on Tuesday November 14th.

In a new development, designed to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers and bots, this time around ALL North American ticket sales go exclusively through the Verified Fan platform.

