Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Reportedly Break Up

By Sarah Carroll

(AMP RADIO) – Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have split after 10 months together, according to a report from People magazine.

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source said. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

“It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch,” the insider added.

The break up comes not long after Gomez was photographed having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber over the weekend, however, sources say the two pop stars have not rekindled their romance.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spotted having breakfast together. pic.twitter.com/3pbZKRYIPo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2017

