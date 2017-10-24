Watch The First Trailer To ‘Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built’

VIDEO: Watch the teaser trailer here…

(KBCWtv) – CBS Films has released a first look at the 2018 supernatural thriller, Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built starring Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester.

The film was shot on location in San Jose at the Winchester Mystery House and in Australia.

About The Movie:
Inspired by true events. On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters… Source: CBSFilms.com/winchester

On Monday, CBS Films also revealed the poster to movie:

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built will be released in theaters on February 2, 2018.

 

Listen Live