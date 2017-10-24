John Mayer Headlines ‘Alice In Winterland’ Show

John Mayer & Maren Morris (credit: Frank Ockenfells/Alex Ferrari)

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – Radio station Alice@97.3 has announced their headliners for Alice In Winterland 2017. Singer, songwriter John Mayer and crossover country music artist Maren Morris headline Alice’s annual holiday concert.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, December 12th at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Previous performers at ‘Alice In Winterland’ included Train, OneRepublic, Ed Sheeran, Michael Franti, Chrstina Perri and Gavin DeGraw.

Alice In Winterland 2017
VIDEO: John Mayer – “Love on the Weekend” (Music Video)


VIDEO: Maren Morris – “I Could Use a Love Song” (Music Video)

Tickets for ‘Alice In Winterland’ go on sale Thursday, October 26th at 10:00am at www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

