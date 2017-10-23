Corey Feldman Charged With Drug Posession

(KBCWtv) – Over the weekend, Louisiana Police say actor Corey Feldman was charged with marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Mangham Police pulled over the “Goonies” actor who was driving an RV on Saturday. Officers took Feldman to the police station and discovered his license to drive as been suspended. At which an officer smelled marijuana on the actor and upon a search found the drug inside the RV.

In his defense, Feldman tweeted on Sunday:

HI #EVERYBODY & HAPPY 22ND! 4 THE RECORD, I WAS NOT ARRESTED OR PUT IN JAIL. I RECEIVED A MISDEMEANOR IN LOUISIANA, DUE 2 A MEMBER OF MY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

CREW HAVING MEDICAL MARIJUANA, WITH A LEGAL CA PRESCRIPTION, I HAD NOTHING ON ME, BUT WAS CHARGED BECAUSE ITS MY BUS. ALSO 5 OTHERS WERE — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

CHARGED DUE 2 HAVING LEGAL MEDICINES WITHOUT THEIR PARTICULAR BOTTLES. NO ILLEGAL OR STREET DRUGS WERE FOUND ON THE BUS AT ALL! WHICH IS Y — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

NOBODY SPENT THE NIGHT IN JAIL. HOWEVER WE WERE PROMISED THAT THESE CHARGES COULD ALL B DROPPED WITH PROOF OF PROPER SCRIPTS! IT WAS A BIT — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

OF A GOOD OL SHAKEDOWN! AFTER WE PAID THEM IN CASH, THEY ASKED 4 PICS & AUTOGRAPHS, & THEN CALLED THE LOCAL PAPER 2 DO INTERVIEWS! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

I DO FIND THE TIMING OF ALL THIS IRONIC! BUT HAVE NO FEAR, WE R HEADED 2 HOUSTON, & WE WILL PERFORM THE BENEFIT CONCERT 2NITE 2 HELP RAISE $ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

4 #HOUSTONRELIEF EFFORTS! NOTHING CAN STOP THE ASCENSION! #ANGELIC2THEFALLTOUR #COREYSHEAVENLYTOUR PLEASE SEND PRAYERS THAT ALL GOES SMOOTH! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 22, 2017

The 46-year-old was released after paying a fine.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.