Corey Feldman Charged With Drug Posession

(KBCWtv) – Over the weekend, Louisiana Police say actor Corey Feldman was charged with marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.
Mangham Police pulled over the “Goonies” actor who was driving an RV on Saturday. Officers took Feldman to the police station and discovered his license to drive as been suspended. At which an officer smelled marijuana on the actor and upon a search found the drug inside the RV.
In his defense, Feldman tweeted on Sunday:
The 46-year-old was released after paying a fine.
