Warriors’ Klay Thompson Pledges $1,000 Per Point For North Bay Fire Victims

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during practice and media availability as part of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 08, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors (credit: Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)

(KBCWtv) – Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson is asking people on social media to join him in pledging money for North Bay fire victims.

The All-Star shooting guard posted a video on his Twitter account and on YouTube, saying he would pledge $1,000 per point he scores over the next three Warriors games to the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund.

The fund supports fire victims in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties, as well as first responders, kids and schools in the four counties impacted by the fires.

Last season, Thompson averaged just over 22 points per game, a career high.

“Let’s stick together because a lot of loved ones and families have been displaced and lost from these terrible events, properties have been damaged, but we can build this thing back up if we stick together and donate,” says Thompson in the video.

The posts include a link to Thompson’s at fundraising page, pledgeit.org/klay. The goal is to raise $150,000 between Thompson and individual donors.

