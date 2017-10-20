Justin Timberlake Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Justin Timberlake confirmed that his next studio album is well underway, but took a special moment yesterday to celebrate his five-year wedding anniversary. He called his wife Jessica Biel his “best friend” and described himself as the “luckiest man in the world.”

“YES I’ve been back in the studio cooking! But, today is even more special for me because five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend. This song was our first dance.”

The Timberlakes welcomed their son Silas into the world in April 2015, while both have enjoyed career success. In the attached video, Justin delivers a rendition of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You.”

“To my beautiful Jessica Biel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so…’Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding…’”

See Justin’s heartfelt post and listen to “A Song For You” here:



