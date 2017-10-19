DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto Gallery

New Trailer And Release Date For Netflix ‘The Punisher’

Filed Under: Marvel Studios, Netflix, The Punisher
VIDEO: Watch the latest trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher here…

 

(RADIO ALICE) – After months of secrecy, Netflix has finally revealed the release date for their latest collaboration with Marvel.

Marvel’s The Punisher, starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, will make its debut on the streaming network on November 17th.

Synopsis:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

 

Listen Live