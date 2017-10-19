Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong & Kat Von D Launch Basket Case Eyeliner

By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – Who better to co-launch a unisex brand of eyeliner than Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong?

The East Bay punk rocker, who has been wearing guyliner since his teens, has teamed up with tattoo artist and model Kat Von D to release Basket Case Liner (“Basket Case” is, of course, one of Green Day’s most popular songs).

Kat posted a photo of her and Armstrong in full-on promotional mode as well as a shot of the Basket Case Liner product.

Check out the posts below:

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

