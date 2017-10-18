Internet Loves ‘Look-a-Like’ Klay Thompson at Warriors Game

By Dallas
(LIVE 105) – On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2016-2017 NBA championship before their season opener vs. the Houston Rockets and things went about how you’d expect.
Guys got their rings, people cheered, the usual. However, one man in the crowd may have stolen the show. Why? Because he looks a lot like Warriors All-Star shooting guard, Klay Thompson.
Yes, Klay’s doppelgänger is in a full Warriors uniform.
Even the Warriors Hype Man, Franco Finn did a double-take.
