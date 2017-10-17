Ron Howard Gives Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off a Title

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – For some hardcore Star Wars fans, they can now stop calling the untitled Han Solo film from its working title of “Red Cup” (Get it?) to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

On Tuesday, San Francisco-based Lucasfilm and filmmaker Ron Howard revealed on Twitter, the title for the young Han Solo/Star Wars spin-off.

With the help of some familiar “wookie” hands, the Academy Award-winning director held up a sign with the film’s new logo.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Howard and Lucasfilm is celebrating the completion of the film starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of that “stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder” originally played by Harrison Ford.

Solo: A Star Wars Story also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newtown and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. In June 2017, Howard took over directing duties when initial directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the film.

From what little of the story that has been made public, the film centers around the young smuggler Han Solo and Chewbacca. Long before their faithful encounter with Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi in episode 4, “A New Hope.”

Since stepping in the movie’s director’s chair, Howard has been posting many behind the scene photos on his Twitter feed:

Those #Corellian nights get a little chilly. Screenwriter @JonKasdan and I try to keep warm #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/3FnUnY8dxo — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 6, 2017

Director's monitor. Turns out Smuggling has its stressful moments in the #Galaxy pic.twitter.com/yFmbo8OdR1 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 5, 2017

@thandienewton returned 2 #TheGalaxy to light up some key new #UntitledHanSolo scenes then back to #Westworld. What a powerhouse talent! pic.twitter.com/3Toldp3UtK — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 30, 2017

@emiliaclarke has wrapped filming on #UntitledHanSoloMovie. She's given us a terrifically strong & exciting character. Fun 2 work with, 2! pic.twitter.com/msfLd9OL86 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 24, 2017

Had to say goodbye to my friend @Paul_Bettany today. Another terrific performance from a world class talent. pic.twitter.com/6jkNKQNQZZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 16, 2017

Working on Saturday here in the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/eIx9SBjycA — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 9, 2017

Intense & cool action scene on my monitors today as we make #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/Iw27xGHkww — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 6, 2017

Behind the scenes in a dark and strange new corner of the Galaxy #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/8a6W6CUjII — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 5, 2017

Wildly impressive @donaldglover wrapped his work on #UntitledHanSoloMovie last night. We're all gonna miss you Donald! pic.twitter.com/04uZIjG0DZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 26, 2017

Looks like I was clearly enjoying this close up performance today on the set. #UntitledHanSoloMovie #chewbacca pic.twitter.com/yw9F0ZmiTl — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 17, 2017

Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.