Watch The Final Second Season Trailer of ‘Stranger Things’

LOS GATOS (KBCWtv) – Netflix has released the last trailer of the second season of Stranger Things, before it’s release on Halloween. Appropriately enough, the Los Gatos-based company released the preview on Friday the 13th.

Not seen before, the trailer introduces us to some new characters, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven returns from the Upside Down, Winona Ryder’s character Joyce still wants to know what’s going on with her son and we get a closer look at this season’s terrifying shadow monster.

In addition to the return of popular 80’s actors like Ryder and Matthew Modine, the upcoming season of Stranger Things will also feature Goonies actor Sean Astin and Paul Reiser of Aliens and Beverly Hills Cop I & II. More cast additions include Brett Gelman of Blunt Talk, Dacre Montgomery of Power Rangers and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Sadie Sink.

Watch the final trailer of Stranger Things here:



The second season of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix October 27th.



