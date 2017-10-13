Some Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Goes Dog-Friendly

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (KBCWtv) – Starting Sunday, October 15th, dog-lovers will be able to bring their favorite pooch at four of the hotels at the Walt Disney World Resorts in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers are allowed two dogs per room with the proper vaccinations. The dog-friendly hotels charge a $50 per night fee which goes towards extra cleaning in each room. The hotels are The Art of Animation resort, Port Orleans Riverside Resort and a cabin at the Fort Wilderness Resort. Only the Yacht Club Resort charges a $75 per night fee.

Beginning Oct. 15, Walt Disney World will welcome guests – and their dogs – to four of its resort properties! More: https://t.co/nZvYmAJiZP pic.twitter.com/Bg8Raxbyh5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 13, 2017

Upon arrival, travelers with dogs are provided amenities during their stay. Each four-legged guest receives a mat, a bowl, special Disney ID tags and puppy pads. The owners will also receive disposable bags, along with a map that indicates walkways for those daily walks where leashed dogs are allowed and areas for the pups to relieve themselves.

Each dog-friendly room will have a special “do not disturb” sign that will help staff know there is a dog lounging in the room.

The dog-friendly move was done to compete with neighboring resorts that had quite a bit of success. The response varied, mostly in-favor, while those with pet allergies and aversions voiced their concerns.

