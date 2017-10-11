‘Fun, Sexy, Glamorous, Lots Of Cat-Fights’: Grant Show Is Ready For ‘Dynasty’ Premiere

A lot of actors might be intimidated when they remake a show like Dynasty. But when Grant Show talks about the new series, which premieres tonight, he is emboldened, brazen and fearless, much like Blake Carrington, the ruthless business and family man that he plays on the show. Grant Show spoke to CW about how the Dynasty team made the new series their own, how they updated the concept of the 80s series for a contemporary audience, and what taking a look at yourself can accomplish.

Tonight’s the series premiere of Dynasty. What can viewers expect from the premiere and the series in general?

It’s a lot of fun. It’s exactly what it’s supposed to be. You turn on CW at 9 o’clock tonight, you turn off your brain, and you enjoy yourself.

Can you tell us a little about Blake Carrington? How’d you prepare for that role? Was it a fun one to play?

I watched the original Blake Carrington and realized there’s no way I could do what he did. He was terrific at doing his own thing. So I just created my own guy. The soul is the same. He ruthlessly defends his company and his family, and he’ll do anything to get ahead. He’s very ambitious. What did I do to prepare? I just looked at myself. [laughs]

Dynasty is a reboot of the 80s series. Was there pressure, or was the team empowered to make it your own and differentiate for a modern audience?

It was so long ago, and we are so different, and the times are so different. I have not felt any pressure. You know, we’re going to stand or fail on our own feet. But I think the show’s doing really well. I’m sure there will be some people out there who aren’t happy with it because they cherish it — and they should. But there’s a whole new audience. And some of the old audience is going to love it too. We tip our hat to it all the time. There’s little Easter eggs spread throughout the whole thing. The basic story is the same. The skeleton is the same. We just hang the meat differently.

The show was developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. Can you talk about what it was like working with them?

Yeah, they were terrific. One of the reviews said that Dynasty got a facelift and it now looks like Gossip Girl. I think that’s pretty accurate. Those guys are great. They know what they’re doing. They have a great track record. Sallie Patrick, who did Revenge, is our showrunner and our head writer. She’s terrific and knows what she’s doing. The show is super fun, super fast-paced, very sexy, very glamorous. Lots of cat-fights. Lot of tomcat-fights. It’s exactly what it’s supposed to be.

We look forward to watching it Grant.

Thanks a lot!

Dynasty premieres tonight at 9p.m. EST. For more info, check your local listings.