Orange County Fires Create Eerie Scenes at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, CA (KBCWtv) – Images from the Napa/Sonoma Fires have been all over the news and our social media feeds. Dark, smokey polluted air can be seen all over the Bay Area.

Southern California also had their share of wildfires. On Monday, smoke and ash from Orange County’s Canyon Fire 2 also filled the air with an eerie orange haze, according to KTLA. Visitors at Disneyland began posting photos on social media from the park.

The orange sky along with the Halloween theme at The Happiest Place On Earth made many visitors scratch their heads. Photos of the already creepy front of the ‘Haunted Mansion’ made the atmosphere that much more spookier.

Twitter user @Nakia compared his photo from Tomorrowland with that of the dessert planet of Tatooine from Star Wars. “Tomorrowland looking a lot of like Tatooine today during the #AnaheimHills #Brushfire #Disneyland”

Officials told KTLA no smoke alarms were set off, so the Disneyland Resorts remained open.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.